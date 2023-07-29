Canadian police say 6 people have been killed in a small plane crash
CANMORE, Alberta (AP) — Canadian police say six people have died in a small plane crash west of Calgary, Alberta. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the plane with a pilot and five passengers aboard took off from Springbank Airport, just west of the city, on Friday night and was headed for Salmon Arm, British Columbia. It was reported overdue by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre. Police say a Royal Canadian Air Force Hercules plane was dispatched to search for the missing aircraft and searchers located it on Mount Bogart, about 60 kilometers west of Calgary, by honing in on an emergency locator transmitter.