Bangladesh opposition supporters clash with police in protest over election oversight

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh’s capital have clashed with supporters of the country’s main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. The violence broke out Saturday as the opposition party organized sit-in protests at all the entry points to Dhaka. They demand that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina step down and hand over power to a non-party caretaker government to oversee the next election, expected to be held in January. Hasina has rejected the demand and says the election will be held under her leadership as defined in the constitution. On Saturday, police said at least 20 officers were injured. Zia’s party says more than 100 of its supporters have been injured.

