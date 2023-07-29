A rebounding Pope Francis adds an overnight visit to France to his busy travel schedule

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis will make a two-day trip to Marseille, France, in late September. The announcement on Saturday adds more travel to a flurry of trips the 86-year-old pontiff will be making in the coming weeks. Francis had said that he would go to the port city for a meeting of Mediterranean-area Catholic bishops, but until the Vatican released his schedule on Saturday for the Sept. 22-23 pilgrimage, it wasn’t clear how long he would stay. On his second day in Marseille, Francis will meet with the bishops and in late afternoon preside at Mass in the city’s soccer stadium. Francis heads next week to Portugal and in late August to Mongolia.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.