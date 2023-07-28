Woman dies, 6 people hospitalized after boat hits Chicago breakwall and capsizes in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a woman died and six other people were hospitalized after a boat struck a Chicago breakwall and capsized in Lake Michigan. Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez says seven boaters was returning to shore about 4 a.m. Friday when their boat hit a breakwall and capsized. Hernandez tells the Chicago Sun-Times a woman did not survive after the boat capsized. Police said the search for her body was temporarily suspended because of bad weather. The six other boaters were rescued from the lake and taken to hospitals. Chicago police say the four women and two men were all reported in fair condition.

