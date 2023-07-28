Skip to Content
Mega Millions jackpot at $940 million for Friday night’s drawing

<i>ANGELA WEISS/AFP/AFP via Getty Images</i><br/>The current Mega Millions jackpot of $910 million would have a lump-sum value of $464.2 million.
By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $940 million for Friday night’s drawing, which would be the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history if one person matches all six numbers.

The prize would be $472.5 million if the winner chooses the lump-sum payout option.

No tickets matched all six numbers in the last drawing on Tuesday, according to the Mega Millions website.

Friday’s drawing, scheduled for 11 p.m. ET, will be the 29th since the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18.

If there’s a grand prize winner Friday, it would be the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, behind a ticket sold in Michigan that won $1.05 billion in 2021, according to Mega Millions.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was a record $1.537 billion prize won in South Carolina in 2018. It’s followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January, and a $1.337 billion prize a year ago this month.

The Mega Millions drawing for the massive prize comes about a week after a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize – the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

