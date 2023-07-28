Kurdish groups: Turkish strikes in Syria, Iraq kill eight fighters

BAGHDAD (AP) — Kurdish-led armed groups in Iraq and Syria allege that Turkish airstrikes killed a total of eight fighters Friday. The counterterrorism service of the regional government in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq says in a statement that four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party were killed and another wounded in a Turkish drone strike in Sharbazher district in Sulaymaniyah. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forcesir says in a statement that four of its fighters were killed in a Turkish drone attack on the village of Khirbet Khwei in the Amuda region of Syria.

