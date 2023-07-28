GoFundMe started for Colorado Springs family whose home was destroyed by a devastating fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs family is left to pick up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home.

On July 26, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working structure fire in the 4000 block of Moffat Ln. According to the CSFD, a babysitter was home with one of the kids when she smelled smoke. The babysitter managed to get herself and the child out of the house before the fire could reach them.

CSFD

CSFD said one of the Muñoz's neighbors managed to get out the family's dog too.

Despite being able to extinguish the flames in roughly 15 minutes, CSFD said a good portion of the house was destroyed.

Right now, CSFD is unsure what caused the fire and it's still under investigation. However, the babysitter said she saw the fire come from the garage and then move to the house.

A GoFundMe was started to help the Muñoz family during this difficult time. To donate, click here. It's already reached more than half of its $10,000 goal.