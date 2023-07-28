Ex-Puerto Rico boxer Félix Verdejo found guilty on two charges tied to death of his pregnant lover

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo has been found guilty on two charges related to the death of his 27-year-old pregnant lover. The jury could not agree on verdicts for two other charges Friday after a 25-week trial in which the jury heard gruesome details about the April 2021 killing of Keishla Rodríguez that shocked the U.S. territory. The jury convicted Verdejo on the charge of kidnapping that leads to a death and one count of causing the death of an unborn child. Federal prosecutors relied on the testimony of Luis Antonio Cádiz, who was a friend of Verdejo who also was charged in the case. He pleaded guilty last year after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. A Nov. 3 sentencing hearing has been set for Verdejo.

