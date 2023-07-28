Count of ballots from Spaniards abroad gives edge to right-wing block and deepens the stalemate

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ballots from Spaniards living abroad gave a new twist to the inconclusive results from the general election. The conservative Popular Party gained an additional seat from Madrid’s constituency late Friday at the expense of the Socialist Workers’ Party. That seat bends majority towards the right-wing coalition, now adding up 172 seats between Populars and far-right Vox. Left-wing forces now fall down to 171 seats. This new scenario places an even bigger stone in acting prime minister Pedro Sánchez’s path to being invested, as he now needs Catalan radical secessionists Junts’ approval vote, instead of a more feasible abstention, which had been the case until now.

