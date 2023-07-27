Woman injured in collision with firetruck in Cumberland County

By WGAL Staff

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A woman was injured in a collision with a firetruck on Tuesday in Cumberland County.

Upper Allen Township Police said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of East Lisburn Road, which is near Gutshall Lane.

“The investigation determined that the female driver of the pictured Subaru (above) was traveling at a high rate of speed, then lost control of her vehicle. The Subaru crossed the center dividing line into the path of Lisburn Community Fire Company’s fire engine, which was not responding to an emergency at the time of the crash. The impact caused severe damage to the Subaru, and the female driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries,” police said in a statement.

Police said one person in the fire truck suffered a minor injury.

Lower Allen Township Police, Upper Allen Fire Department, Upper Allen Fire Police, Lower Allen Fire Department, Lisburn Community Fire Company, Lower Allen Township EMS, and Life Lion EMS all assisted at the scene.

Upper Allen Township police said the crash is under investigation.

