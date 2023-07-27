‘Whale ballet’: Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters

PORSTMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man celebrating his birthday with his three daughters saw something so rare that even marine scientists are jealous: three whales leaping from the water in near perfect unison. Robert Addie had spent decades on the water as a commercial fisherman in Massachusetts and Alaska and in that time has seen thousands of whales. But he never witnessed anything quite like the spectacle on a tuna fishing trip Monday off Cape Cod. To add to the thrill, seconds after the three whales breached, a juvenile whale did the same thing. He called the “whale ballet” a “once in a lifetime experience.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.