US prosecutors accuse ex-Tennessee lawmaker of delaying sentencing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are accusing a former Tennessee state senator of intentionally delaying his sentencing after the Republican unsuccessfully attempted to withdraw his guilty plea to federal campaign finance laws. Earlier this spring, Brian Kelsey announced that he pleaded guilty with an “unsure heart and confused mind” due to events in his personal life — his father had abruptly died in February, and he and his wife were caring for their twin sons born in September. He has since replaced his legal team and has sought to prove that he was given bad legal advice. His new sentencing date is Aug. 11.

