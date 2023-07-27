The Angels said they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani, and he celebrated with a 1-hitter and a HR

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is staying with the Los Angeles Angels, at least for the rest of the season. The playoff-contending team said Thursday it has decided not to deal the two-way superstar, just days before MLB’s trade deadline. It was welcome news in the Angels’ clubhouse, and Ohtani celebrated with a gem. He pitched the first complete game of his Major League Baseball career Thursday, spinning a one-hitter in a 6-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. The Angels shared their plans as they wrapped up a three-game series in Detroit with a doubleheader. Ohtani will be a free agent this winter.

