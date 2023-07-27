Staying at PSG or going somewhere else? Kylian Mbappé’s transfer saga rumbles on

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé finds himself training alone at home while his Paris Saint-Germain teammates are playing abroad and speculation is mounting as to where the France great will play his first game this season. Will he stay at PSG, go to Real Madrid or fly far away to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal? Soccer fans in Japan are disappointed not to see the superstar playing after he was left out of the club’s pre-season tour. But PSG fans may have to brace themselves for a similar scenario when the French champions open their league campaign on Aug. 12. The 24-year-old Mbappé is locked in a contract standoff and neither side seems prepared to give ground.

