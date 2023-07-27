Obama’s first college is latest to end legacy admissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A California college where President Barack Obama started his undergraduate studies will no longer give special treatment to the children of alumni. Occidental College is the latest school to end legacy admissions in the wake of a Supreme Court decision removing race from admissions decisions. A campus letter from the school’s president said that “to ensure we are removing any potential barriers to access and opportunity, Occidental will no longer ask applicants about alumni relationships as part of the application. The school of about 2,000 students is known for being the campus where Obama began his college career in 1979.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.