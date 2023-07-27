Nearly two months into his term, Nigeria’s leader finally proposes his Cabinet to legislators

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has proposed a Cabinet nearly two months into office as he seeks to finally set up a government to lead Africa’s most populous country. Tinubu’s top aide presented a list of 28 ministerial nominees to the Nigerian Senate in the capital city of Abuja on Thursday, a day before the deadline to do so. Among the nominees are six women, four former governors and prominent professionals. The list has no assigned portfolios and more names are to come, officials said. Analysts have urged the Nigerian president to discontinue the long tradition of rewarding loyalists with ministerial positions.

