Nassar survivors sue Michigan State, saying it made ‘secret decisions’ about releasing documents

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Women who were sexually assaulted by former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar have filed a lawsuit claiming school officials made “secret decisions” about releasing documents in the case. The suit filed Thursday in Michigan names the school and its trustee board. It says those decisions and “secret votes” by a public body violated the Open Meetings Act and state constitution. The group of survivors and parents say the lawsuit seeks accountability, not money. Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after he admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts under the guise of medical treatment. He was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls.

