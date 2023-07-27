Missing two-month-old out of Pueblo West found safely

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation canceled the Amber Alert for a missing-two-month-old girl who was reportedly taken from family members by her parents Tuesday evening.

At 10:37 a.m. Thursday, the CBI said she had been safely located.

Her father, 35-year-old Luis Novelo-Rojas was arrested overnight in Denver. Her mother, 39-year-old Ashley Ardolino, was also taken into custody according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Elsy was believed to be in danger.

Elsy has been living with a family member in Pueblo West for the last month after Ardolino reportedly made "disturbing statements" about wanting to hurt Elsy and asked that family member to take her.

According to investigators, Ardolino and Novelo-Rojas both were wanted on multiple warrants unrelated to this incident.

That family member said Ardolino and Novelo-Rojas had driven from Denver to visit Elsy in Pueblo West Tuesday. Once there, the family member and the parents got into an argument that ended in them taking Elsy.

The vehicle the suspects were traveling in, a forest-green GMC Yukon, was found abandoned Wednesday afternoon in Aurora.

The PCSO said more information will be released as it becomes available. The sheriff's office thanked everyone who shared the information on Elsy.