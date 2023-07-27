Man found shot to death in car parked in moving lane of traffic in SE Houston, HPD says

By Courtney Carpenter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Officers walked up to a car stopped in a moving lane of traffic overnight and found a man shot to death inside.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Neal Street at Howard Drive in southeast Houston.

Video from the scene shows a black Nissan Altima stopped at the intersection of Neal and Howard.

At this point, Houston police said they do not believe it was a random act of violence.

An HPD officer pulled up to the car when they noticed it stopped in the road. That’s when they found a man between 25 and 30 years old bleeding from his upper torso.

It appeared he was shot one time, and the shot may have come from inside the car, HPD said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It appears to be maybe his passenger may have done it. We do have a little evidence to suggest that. So, that’s what it looks like now. So, it’s possibly not looking like a random act of violence or anything like that. But, possibly, you know, from somebody he may have known,” Willis Huff with HPD Homicide said.

HPD said they have a tentative identity on the victim. Investigators believe he may live in the area.

It’s unclear what exactly led up to the shooting. Police were looking for surveillance video in the area.

