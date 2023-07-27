India protests China’s issuing of separate visas to Indians from disputed northeastern state

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has protested China’s practice to continue to issue separate visas that are stapled onto passports to Indians from India’s northeastern Arunachal Pradesh state, which China claims to be part of its South Tibet. Three members of an Indian sports team set to compete at the World University Games this week in China were denied regular visas — which are stamped onto passports — by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. Instead, they got their visas stapled to a page in their passports. There was no immediate comment from Beijing but China has insisted the decision to issue stapled visas does not undermine its position on the disputed territory.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.