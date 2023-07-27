Fossil Beds Fire in Teller County caused by lightning

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Crews stayed out at the Fossil Beds Fire overnight to continue working to build a solid line around the entire fire.

According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the fire began Wednesday afternoon near the area of Manchester Pl. and County Road 42.

The fire triggered a brief evacuation and pre-evacuation for subdivisions in the area. Those have both since been lifted.

Wednesday night, the TCSO said the fire was 90% contained and had burned 14 acres. Officials also determined the fire was caused by lightning.

Currently, the fire is just inside the eastern boundary of the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. Crews are working with the Parks Service to put out the flames.

Only one subdivision was placed under a mandatory evacuation, but a homeowner in a pre-evacuation area told KRDO he still gathered his belongings just in case.

"We got the essentials together at the house we kinda got ready to go for the essential things but we did start getting our clothes together food together we have a cat we got our cat together," said Teller County homeowner Bradley.

Rain gave firefighters a big hand with containment Wednesday.

We're working on gathering more information on the fire's status as of Thursday afternoon.