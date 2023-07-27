Bo Goldman, Oscar-winning screenwriter of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, dies at 90

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Goldman, who penned the Oscar-winning scripts to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Melvin and Howard” and whose textured, empathy-rich screenplays made him one of Hollywood’s finest writers, has died. He was 90. Goldman died Tuesday in Helendale, Calif., his son-in-law, the director Todd Field, said. No details on the cause of death were given. It wasn’t until Goldman was in his 40s, after years of struggle as a playwright, that he found success in Hollywood. In 1975, he adapted Ken Kesey’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” for his first film credit.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.