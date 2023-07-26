The US is requiring more planes to have accessible restrooms, but change will take years

The federal government is requiring that more new planes have lavatories big enough for wheelchair users. The Transportation Department announced the final rule Wednesday. The rule will cover new single-aisle planes with at least 125 seats, so smaller planes operated regional airlines won’t be covered, and there’s no requirement for airlines to retrofit current planes. Still, advocates for people with disabilities are praising the rule, which grew out of negotiations that included airlines and aircraft makers.

