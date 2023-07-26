‘Super’ Paul Mullin is injured and ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ will have another drama to explore
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — “Super” Paul Mullin is hurt. It’s the latest drama with Wrexham AFC, the Welsh soccer club made famous by its celebrity owners, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Wrexham had been enjoying a mini tour of the United States until its star striker suffered a punctured lung and was hospitalized after a collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop. The team that’s been introduced to the world via the docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” won 3-1 against Man U’s under-21 team in front of a record crowd of 34,248 at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium.