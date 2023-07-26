Severe thunderstorms blast southern Michigan, cutting power to more than 140,000

DETROIT (AP) — Severe thunderstorms have struck southern Michigan, uprooting trees, downing branches and power lines and cutting electricity to more than 140,000 customers. DTE Energy reported nearly 108,000 customers without power as of 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, and Consumers Energy reported more than 32,000 without service. The National Weather Service reports trees and tree limbs have fallen in the Detroit area, Ann Arbor and other locations across southern Michigan. The weather service measured a 67 mph wind gust in the Detroit suburb of Romulus.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.