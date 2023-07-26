Sentencing is set for Arizona mother guilty of murder and child abuse in starvation of her son
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona mother who pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse faces up to life in prison for the 2020 starvation death of her 6-year-old son who had been locked in a closet and denied food at their Flagstaff apartment. Elizabeth Archibeque is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday by Coconino Superior Court Judge Ted Reed. She faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors two months ago. Archibeque was charged in the death of Deshaun Martinez along with the boy’s father and grandmother. They are being tried separately.