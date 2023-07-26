Skip to Content
Pueblo Police dispatcher helps parents deliver their baby

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo family recently found themselves with a baby on the way and no time to make it to the hospital.

Thanks to a Pueblo Police dispatcher though, the family was able to deliver the baby on their own.

Pueblo PD said the family called 911 for assistance and Dispatcher Haley Rogers was able to talk them through the process to safely deliver the baby.

Pueblo PD provided audio of the call in which you can hear Rogers provide direction as the baby is born. Listen below:

