Ohio officer fired after letting his police dog attack a surrendering truck driver
By PATRICK ORSAGOS, BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI and SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Associated Press
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police department has fired an officer who released his police dog on a surrendering truck driver even after state troopers told him to hold the dog back. A statement issued Wednesday by Circleville police said Ryan Speakman “did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers.” It said he has been “terminated from the department, effective immediately.” The firing came one day after Circleville’s police chief announced Speakman was put on paid administrative leave. The July 4 episode began when troopers tried to stop a semitruck that was missing a mudflap and failed to halt for an inspection. The nearby Circleville Police Department was called to assist.