Metro homeless shelters stepping up to keep people safe in high temps

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The midsummer heat is rolling through Iowa, and those without a home are suffering the most.

Local homeless shelters like Central Iowa Shelter and Services (CISS) and Hope Ministries have been doing their part to help.

Melissa O’Neil, CEO of CISS, said the shelter has been handing out six pallets worth of water bottles to those in need and keeping spaces open to cool down.

“We have three open beds right now within our emergency shelter,” she said. “Plus, we have 90 spaces within our overflow that is still available.”

Hope Ministry’s Giving Manager Fred Hollister said Hope is welcoming anyone to their café who wants a meal.

“We offer our Hope Café,” he said. “We offer three meals a day, so people can come in and get a nutritious meal and get plenty of fluids.”

According to the National Weather Service, heat is the No. cause of weather-related deaths in the United States, with 148 reported heat-related deaths in 2022 alone.

CISS is expecting to run out of water bottles by Thursday, and they welcome any donations of water or hygiene products.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.