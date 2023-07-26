Jury convicts Green Bay woman of killing, dismembering former boyfriend.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has found a Green Bay woman guilty of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations. The Brown County jury deliberated less than an hour Wednesday before convicting 25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse in the February 2022 killing. Authorities say she strangled 24-year-old Shad Thyrion at the Green Bay home he shared with his mother, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving parts of it throughout the house and in a vehicle. The trial now moves into a second phase to determine if Schabusiness was mentally ill.

