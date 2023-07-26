House Republicans grill Mayorkas on ‘disastrous’ border policy and renew calls to impeach him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced a barrage of criticism by House Republicans who, in recent months, have floated impeaching the cabinet official over what they see as his dereliction of duty in securing the southern border. Mayorkas’ appearance Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee comes as the Biden administration’s immigration policies are facing legal attacks from both sides of the political spectrum, despite the noted decrease in border crossings last month. Republicans sought to explain the sudden drop in migrant crossing as a result of new Biden administration asylum policies, which create legal pathways to entry into the U.S. that circumvents traditional methods.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and REBECCA SANTANA Associated Press

