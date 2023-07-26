Further federal probes into false Connecticut traffic stop data likely, public safety chief says

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s public safety commissioner says state lawmakers should expect a federal investigation into a recent audit’s findings, which showed hundreds of state troopers provided false information from 2014 to 2021 on at least 26,000 traffic stops. That information was ultimately reported to a racial profiling board. James Rovella, head of the state’s department that oversees the Connecticut State Police, confirmed Wednesday his agency is already complying with a related subpoena issued by the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Transportation.

