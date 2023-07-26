EMT released from hospital after being stabbed by patient inside ambulance in Manhattan

By WCBS Staff

NEW YORK (WCBS) — An EMT who police say was stabbed by a patient was released from the hospital Wednesday to cheers from her colleagues.

Julia Fatum was discharged from Mount Sinai West, as fellow EMTs carried signs, reading, “We are here for you.”

Investigators say patient Rudy Garcia pulled out a knife and stabbed Fatum several times in the leg and stomach as their ambulance arrived at the hospital.

Fatum didn’t speak to reporters Wednesday, but her parents talked about what it was like to learn their daughter had been hurt.

“It was something that no parent wants. It was terrifying, because you really don’t think it’s ever going to happen to you,” her mother said. “Today, we feel blessed that our girl is alive.”

Garcia was charged with attempted murder.

