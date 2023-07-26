Detroit-area woman gets 1-5 years for leaving scene of accident that killed Michigan State student

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area woman who fled to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a New Year’s Day hit-and-run crash has been sentenced to one to five years in prison. Fifty-seven-year-old Tubtim “Sue” Howson of Oakland County learned her sentence Wednesday after pleaded no contest last month to failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. She will receive credit for the 160 days she has already served in the Oakland County Jail. The crash killed 22-year-old Ben Kable of Shelby Township, who was walking on an Oakland County road before dawn on Jan 1. He was home for the holidays.

