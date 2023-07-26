Biden chooses former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration. If confirmed, O’Malley would run one of the biggest social programs in the nation and grapple with the surrounding uncertainty over its funding. Roughly 70 million people — including retirees, disabled people and children — receive Social Security benefits. O’Malley served as Maryland’s governor from 2007 to 2015 and was Baltimore mayor for two terms. O’Malley was a Democratic presidential candidate in 2016 but has ruled out running again. Biden on Wednesday said O’Malley “has spent his career making government more accessible and transparent, while keeping the American people at the heart of his work.”

