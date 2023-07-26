22 attorneys general oppose 3M settlement over water systems contamination with ‘forever chemicals’

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Twenty-two attorneys general want a federal court to reject a proposed $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of U.S. public drinking water systems with PFAS chemicals. The deal was reached in June between manufacturer 3M and attorneys representing hundreds of communities that have sued the company. PFAS compounds are used in many water- and grease-resistant consumer products. They don’t degrade in the environment and have been linked to a variety of health problems. A deal reached last month would compensate many communities across the nation. But the attorneys general said Wednesday it lets 3M off too easily before communities know what their cleanup costs will be.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.