Vatican abuse investigators begin their audit of secretive Peru-based Catholic society

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Two key Vatican investigators have begun an audit in Peru’s capital of a secretive Roman Catholic society with chapters across South America and in the U.S. following allegations that its founder sexually molested young recruits. Maltese Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu questioned the society’s spokespeople along with alleged abuse victims and journalists who have written on the case. The questioning took place in the Apostolic Nunciature in Lima. The scandal at the Peru-based Sodalitium of Christian Life has close parallels to other cases of charismatic Catholic leaders in Latin America being accused of sex abuse.

