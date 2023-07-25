Rhode Island Ethics Commission opens investigation into Gov. Dan McKee’s lunch with lobbyist

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Ethics Commission says it has opened an investigation into whether Democratic Gov. Dan McKee broke state law when he was treated to lunch at a restaurant in January. According to a complaint filed by the state GOP, lobbyist Jeff Britt paid for the $228 lunch, which included McKee and his campaign fundraising chair Jerry Sahagian and two employees of Scout Ltd., a company Britt was representing. Britt said he paid for the lunch at the request of Sahagian. Under Rhode Island ethics law, public officials are barred from accepting items worth $25 or more from anyone seeking business with the state.

