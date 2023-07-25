Pakistan’s Imran Khan will face fresh charges of contempt in August, his lawyer says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s election oversight body said it would indict the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan next week on charges of publicly insulting its officials last year. Khan appeared before a special tribunal of the Election Commission of Pakistan along with his lawyers amid tight security in the capital, Islamabad. After a brief hearing, Shoaib Shaheen, one of Khan’s lawyers, said the tribunal decided on Tuesday to charge the former premier with contempt on Aug. 2. Khan is accused of calling the head of the electoral body, Sikandar Sultan Rajaa, and several of its officials “personal servants” to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at several gatherings. Sharif replaced Khan in April 2022 after he was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in parliament.

