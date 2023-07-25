Ohio officer put on paid leave amid probe into police dog attack on surrendering truck driver

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer has been put on leave while he’s investigated for releasing his police dog on a surrendering truck driver, even after other troopers told the officer to hold the dog back. The Circleville police chief said Officer Ryan Speakman was placed on paid administrative leave. The move is standard procedure in cases where use of force is investigated. Speakman deployed his police dog after a lengthy pursuit on July 4 that involved troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the semitruck was missing a mudflap and failed to halt for an inspection. The 23-year-old truck driver, Jadarrius Rose, was treated at a hospital for dog bites.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.