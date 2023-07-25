Neglect, drug charges filed against parents of 16-month-old boy fatally shot by brother

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed neglect and drug charges against the parents of a 16-month-old boy fatally shot by his 5-year-old brother after the older child found a handgun in their apartment. The charges against 27-year-old Deonta Jermaine Johnson and 24-year-old Shatia Tiara Welch of Lafayette were unsealed Tuesday following their arrests the day before in LaPorte. The shooting of Isiah Johnson occurred March 28 at the Romney Meadows apartments in Lafayette, about 60 miles north of Indianapolis. Prosecutors say Isiah, who died from a gunshot wound to his head, had marijuana in his blood and his brother tested positive for cocaine.

