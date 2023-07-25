Millennial Money: Taylor is priceless, but being a Swiftie isn’t

The total cost of being a Taylor Swift fan can be steep — there’s not just the ticket price, but also the cost of friendship bracelet supplies, costumes and merch. Most fans of most things (think: sports teams or comic books) are happy to plunk down some money to show off their interests to the rest of the world. But Swift’s fans are a different breed, leading many to pay thousands of dollars for a single Eras Tour concert ticket and far more for the total Swiftie experience. This piece provides tips on how to be a big fan on a small budget.

