Mattel renews licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery

Toy maker Mattel is renewing its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Mattel will continue as a Warner Bros.’ toy licensee for categories including preschool, plush, dolls, vehicles, games, and novelty toys. It will develop and market products for more than 50 Warner Bros. Discovery brands and franchises including DC Universe, DC Super Friends, “Batwheels,” Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and Ted Lasso. It follows the box office-busting “Barbie” movie just released last week, based on the Mattel doll.

