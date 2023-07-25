Investigators pour over evidence from the home of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer as search ends

NEW YORK (AP) — The investigation into the Long Island home of alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann is now complete. Suffolk County district attorney Ray Tierney announced the end of the search on Tuesday, noting police had recovered a “tremendous amount of information” during their search. He said at least 279 weapons were kept inside a thick basement vault large enough to walk into. Additional evidence will now be evaluated for possible links to the crimes.

