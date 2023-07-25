Indonesian police crack down on traffickers who sent 122 people to sell their kidneys in Cambodia
By NINIEK KARMINI
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police are investigating the illegal trade in human organs involving police and immigration officers who were accused of helping traffickers send 122 Indonesians to a hospital in Cambodia to sell their kidneys. Police said Tuesday that authorities have arrested 12 people including a police officer and an immigration officer on July 19. Authorities said that police would continue cracking down on human smuggling syndicates in the illegal trade of human organs. Nine of the suspects were former organ trade victims who were accused of luring people from across Indonesia through social media into having their kidneys removed. The tenth suspect was accused of sending them to a hospital in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh for kidney transplant surgery.