Gynecologist who sexually abused dozens of patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has given a 20-year sentence to a gynecologist who sexually abused dozens of patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals. The judge says Robert Hadden’s crimes were shocking and unprecedented. The former doctor cried Tuesday as he said he was very sorry for the pain he had caused. Authorities say the 64-year-old man sexually abused patients from the late 1980s until 2012 at prominent hospitals including Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital. He was convicted of federal charges in January.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.