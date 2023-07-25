Golden Fire in southern Oregon burns dozens of homes and cuts 911 service

BONANZA, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire that started over the weekend in southern Oregon has burned dozens of homes and caused area residents to lose 911 service and internet. The Oregon State Fire Marshal said Tuesday that damage assessments from the Golden Fire east of Klamath Falls showed that 43 residences near the town of Bonanza were destroyed. They were likely destroyed on Saturday when the fire started. Fire crews are working to keep the blaze inside its initial footprint of about 3.2 square miles while hot and windy weather continues. Utility companies are working to repair damaged infrastructure. Law enforcement officials say the blaze may have started on property being used to grow marijuana illegally.

