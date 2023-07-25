Fountain robbery suspect found in stolen vehicle with underage girl arrested after brief car chase

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - A man with a lengthy criminal history faces additional charges after he allegedly robbed a business in Fountain and then left the scene in a stolen vehicle.

At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Fountain Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery that just happened at Advance Auto Parts in the 7900 block of Fountain Mesa Rd. According to police, a store employee called 911 to report that someone came into the store, stole several items, and pointed a gun at them.

The employee provided a license plate number on the suspect vehicle and a description of the driver and a front passenger.

Before officers arrived, FPD said they were notified that the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen out of Colorado Springs over a week ago.

Officers ended up finding the suspect vehicle driving "aggressively" through Fountain. Due to the seriousness of the situation and the threat to public safety, officers continued to follow the suspect.

According to the FPD, the suspect continued driving in "an erratic manner." That's when officers performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver, allowing them to detain the driver and the passenger.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Levi Jolliff. The passenger was an underage girl.

Jolliff was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following felonies: Motor Vehicle Theft, Aggravated Robbery, Menacing, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO), Eluding, and several other charges.

According to the FPD, Jolliff was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2016 for Aggravated Robbery. In 2019, he was sentenced to one year for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, two years for First Degree Criminal Trespass Auto, and two years for Attempted Criminal Trespass Auto. Then in 2021, Jolliff was sentenced to county jail for Obstructing a Peace Officer, Illegal Weapon and Possession of an ID Document, and Criminal Mischief. The FPD said these were all separate cases.