Former Tennessee police officer sues after department rescinds job offer because he has HIV
By TRAVIS LOLLER
Associated Press
A former Memphis police officer of the year is suing the Nashville Police Department for rescinding a job offer after the department learned he has HIV. The suit was filed in federal court in Nashville on Friday. It claims the Nashville policy is discriminatory and violates federal law. It says the officer presented a letter from his primary care provider showing that his HIV is suppressed by medication and should not disqualify him from employment. In a 2021 statement to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Nashville attorneys said the city’s charter requires police candidates to meet the physical requirements for admission to the U.S. Army or Navy. Those regulations exclude people with HIV from enlisting.