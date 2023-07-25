Engines on some Airbus jets with Pratt & Whitney engines will need to be removed and inspected

DALLAS (AP) — Some Airbus passenger jets will need to have their engines removed and inspected in the coming months because engine maker Pratt & Whitney is finding a problem with metal powder used in some parts. Pratt and Whitney parent RTX Corp. reported the issue on Tuesday. RTX shares are dropping. Pratt & Whitney says a “rare condition” in powder metal used to make some parts means the engines will have to be inspected more quickly than the company originally thought. The engine involved is most often used to power the Airbus A320neo, a midsize jet popular for short and medium-distance flights.

